Saddle up: Almería Western Film Festival opens submissions for 13th edition

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 12:39

The Almería Western Film Festival is a chance for producers to lasso their filmmaking dreams! Photo credit: AWFF (via email)

YEEHAW! The Almería Western Film Festival (AWFF) is coming back to town in October and is ready to round up the best in western and neo-western cinema! Organisers announced that filmmakers are invited to submit their films for the festival on Wednesday, March 29.

From Wednesday, October 11, the AWFF will see western film buffs head to the ultimate cowboy movie sets at Western Leone, Fort Bravo and MiniHollywood as Tabernas and the surrounding areas are transformed into a western wonderland.

Whether you’re a seasoned director, or a student ready to show off your skills, the AWFF wants to see your skills. This is your chance to ride into the sunset and showcase your film on the big screen. Filmmakers are asked to submit their films online: https://filmmakers.festhome.com/festival/awff by Sunday, June 4.

The festival’s mission is to put Tabernas on the map as a destination for international film production, inviting western film lovers from all over for a slice of the action.

The competition is tipped to be hotter than a pistol on a summer’s day as the best of the best in the western filmmaking world turn up for a showdown!