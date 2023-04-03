Torremolinos to introduce free public bus transport for the retired

Students, who are not over 25 years of age, must present the registration form at Torremolinos Town Hall and provide a passport-sized photograph, a photocopy of their ID card and a certificate from the Torremolinos educational centre where they are studying.

Retirees, who must be over 65 years of age and registered in Torremolinos, must take a passport-size photograph and a photocopy of their ID card.

Also, those who are registered in Torremolinos and have a disability of 65 per cent or more, regardless of their age, will be able to benefit from free bus transport.

To do so, they will have to present a passport-size photograph, a photocopy of their ID card, a certificate of registration and a certificate of the degree of disability from the Department of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation.