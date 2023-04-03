By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 16:06
Unique Natural Heritage Legacy now on display in Almeria. Image: Almeria City Council
This is a space destined to become “a heritage reference and a new cultural and tourist resource for the city”, confirmed the mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez.
The museum covers more than 900 square metres, consisting of 17 houses dated between the eleventh and thirteenth centuries.
A total of 118 pieces ARE on permanent display, all as part of a selection of archaeological materials found during the excavation work at the site.
With free access, these new facilities will be open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:00.AM until 8:00.PM and on Sundays, from 10:00.AM until 3:00.PM throughout winter
In summer, visitors are welcomed Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:00.AM until 9:00.PM and on Sundays, from 10:00.AM until 3:00.PM.
The maximum capacity of the centre is 300 people.
Audiovisuals and texts of exhibitors and panels can be followed in English and Spanish.
