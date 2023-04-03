Vera improves the energy efficiency of its public lighting

Vera Town Hall has been the lucky beneficiary of several grants to renovate public lighting in the municipality amounting to more than €3M.

The funds come as aid for unique projects of local entities that favour the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The works consist of a renovation of the public lighting installations in the streets of the municipality, through the replacement of existing luminaires with new LED technology luminaires, in order to improve the energy efficiency of these outdoor public lighting installations.

The new luminaires are more efficient and have lower power, with built-in drivers or electronic equipment to regulate the lighting.

The lighting panels have been adapted to bring them into line with current regulations and columns and arms in poor condition have been replaced. In addition, remote management systems have been installed in switchboards for centralised control of the installations.

With these actions, which are a type of action contemplated in the strategies of the so-called SmartCities or Intelligent Cities, improved municipal facilities will be achieved, providing the streets of the town with greater visual quality and road safety.