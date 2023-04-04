A brush with greatness: The Arts Society Nerja’s Mexico Golden Age talk

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 13:06

The Arts Society Nerja are set to explore the legacy of iconic Mexican artists Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in their next talk date. Photo credit: Carl Van Vechten / Wikimedia Commons

THE Arts Society Nerja are set to continue with their popular lecture series on Tuesday, April 11 with a fascinating talk entitled ‘Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: the Golden Age of Mexican Painting’

Expert speaker Chloe Sayer will delve into the couple’s relationship and creative partnership during what is often referred to as the “Golden Age” of Mexican painting. Sayer is an accomplished author, curator, and lecturer with extensive knowledge of Mexican and Latin American art and culture.

Frida Kahlo was a prominent 20th century Mexican artist known for her vivid and often surreal portraits. Her work is acclaimed for its exploration of pain, disability, and gender.

The talk will get underway at 6pm at Nerja Cultural Centre, guests will also be able to attend online on Zoom if they cannot make the talk in person. Tickets cost €10 online at: www.theartssocietynerja.com Guests can also purchase a membership for the group’s next season, which costs €60 for 11 lectures.

The Arts Society Nerja is a cultural organisation dedicated to promoting knowledge and appreciation of the arts through lectures, events, and educational initiatives.