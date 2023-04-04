By Anna Ellis • 04 April 2023 • 15:42
Alicante extends the “owl” bus service to cover Easter week. Image: Alicante City Council.
Bus lines 03N to Urbanova, 13N to Villafranqueza and 22N to PAU5 in Playa San Juan, will have four departures from Puerta del Mar, between 11:30.PM and 02:20.AM, and three in the opposite direction.
From Maundy Thursday, the eve of public holidays, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, until the early hours of Easter Monday, 6, 7, 8 and 9 April, the service will run a timetable between 11:30.PM and 6:30.AM.
Users can consult the timetables and routes at any time on the website of the Alicante Intelligent Mobility bus concessionary company, Movilidad Inteligente de Alicante (MIA-Vectalia).
More specifically, in the following links: 3N: PLAZA DE LA LUNA – PUERTA DEL MAR – Vectalia Mobility Alicante; 13N: VILLAFRANQUEZA – P.MAR (vectalia.es); and 22N: PUERTA DEL MAR – PLAYA SAN JUAN (vectalia.es).
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
