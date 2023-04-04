Alicante extends the “owl” bus service to cover Easter week

The night “owl” bus service is set to allow users to enjoy the fun and frivolities in Alicante over Easter Week.

Bus lines 03N to Urbanova, 13N to Villafranqueza and 22N to PAU5 in Playa San Juan, will have four departures from Puerta del Mar, between 11:30.PM and 02:20.AM, and three in the opposite direction.

From Maundy Thursday, the eve of public holidays, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, until the early hours of Easter Monday, 6, 7, 8 and 9 April, the service will run a timetable between 11:30.PM and 6:30.AM.

Users can consult the timetables and routes at any time on the website of the Alicante Intelligent Mobility bus concessionary company, Movilidad Inteligente de Alicante (MIA-Vectalia).

More specifically, in the following links: 3N: PLAZA DE LA LUNA – PUERTA DEL MAR – Vectalia Mobility Alicante; 13N: VILLAFRANQUEZA – P.MAR (vectalia.es); and 22N: PUERTA DEL MAR – PLAYA SAN JUAN (vectalia.es).