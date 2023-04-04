By Anna Ellis • 04 April 2023 • 15:30
Alicante TRAM timetable extension over Easter Week. Image: Generalitat Valenciana
In addition, the last trains of Line 1 (Luceros-Benidorm) departing from Benidorm will not end their journey at Poble Espanyol, as they usually do, but will extend their route to Luceros with optional stops at all stops, except Sangueta.
The aim is to provide users with fast and comfortable public transport so that they can access the capital of Alicante and attend the processions that are held in the centre until the early hours of the morning, without having to take a private vehicle.
In total, TRAM d’Alacant will provide 58 special trams on the three days, apart from the aforementioned extension of the route of three Line 1 convoys.
FGV reminds all users that more information can be obtained by calling 900 72 04 72, on the website, on Twitter @TramdeAlicante and on the official TRAM d'Alacant App.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
