By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 0:33

Legendary WWE Hall of Famer passes away aged 78

Bob Miller, better known as WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 78 after a short illness.

Bob Miller, better known as Bushwhacker Butch, one half of the legendary WWE tag team The Bushwhackers, passed away in Los Angeles this Monday, April 3, at the age of 78, according to The Sun. In 2015, as one half of the famous wrestling team, Butch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He had flown in from New Zealand to attend the Wrestlemania weekend when he was taken ill and rushed to a medical facility in the Californian city. News of his death was announced on Facebook this Monday afternoon by his wrestling partner, Bushwhacker Luke Williams.

“Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob ‘Butch’ Miller. My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren”, Luke posted.

Luke continued: “This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for Wrestlemania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life”.

“If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am an only child, but it would be wrong. In life, I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!”.

Speaking with the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Luke explained that Butch was rushed into the ICU last Friday, March 31, due to a “situation with medication”. he added: “He flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday and was all good. Friday morning, he was incognito”.

