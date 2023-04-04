By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 0:05

Image of former Tory MP Nigel Lawson. Credit: By Chris McAndrew - CC BY 3.0 UK Govt

Nigel Lawson, the Former Conservative Party MP and Chancellor in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet passed away aged 91.

Nigel Lawson, the former Tory Party MP who served as Margaret Thatcher’s Chancellor of the Exchequer in her 1980s cabinet, passed away this Monday, April 3 at the age of 91.

His political career spanned just short of 50 years, including the period from 1974 to 1992 when he served as an MP for Blaby in Leicestershire. No cause of death has been confirmed for Lord Lawson of Blaby who only retired last December from the House of Lords, as reported by metro.co.uk.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, himself a former Chancellor, tweeted: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk. He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time”.

One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk. He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/SPwcnoUFnQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 3, 2023

“Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams”, tweeted former PM Boris Johnson.

He added: “He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family”.

He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2023

The revered political figure fathered six children, including journalist Dominic lawson, and television celebrity chef, Nigella Lawson.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.