Iconic M*A*S*H actress Judy Farrell passes away aged 84 after suffering a stroke

Judy Farrell, who played Nurse Able on the Korean War comedy-drama series M*A*S*H passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 84.

It was revealed today, Tuesday, April 4, that Judy Farrell, the American actress probably best remembered for playing the character of Nurse Able in the Korean War television comedy-drama series M*A*S*H, passed away this Sunday 2 at the age of 84.

She reportedly suffered a stroke nine days previously which led to her being hospitalised, where she subsequently died. Her death was confirmed to the celebrity news outlet TMZ by Judy’s son Michael. He confirmed that his mother had suffered a stroke which left her unable to speak.

“We’re told while she was in the hospital, Judy was consciously alert and able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn’t speak due to the stroke”, TMZ wrote.

Judy’s role in M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) entrenched her as one of the show’s iconic characters. The CBS comedy-drama was huge on television screens across the world in its heyday, running from 1972 until 1983.

It followed the fortunes of United States Army medical personnel taking part in the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953. The late actress starred in eight episodes during its run.

Judy’s first husband, Mike, also played the role of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the show. Their real-life wedding was used in the script for an episode titled ‘The Colonel’s Horse’.

After leaving the sitcom, Judy went on to appear in TV dramas including Divorce Court, where she played ‘Ernestine Farwell’, as well as the series ‘Fame’, which was based on the film of the same name. As a writer, she penned 13 episodes of Port Charles, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

Farrell was born Judy Hayden and she was raised in Oklahoma, where she eventually graduated from the Oklahoma State University.