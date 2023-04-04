By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 20:54

Mass casualty incident with students hospitalised after 'chemical spill' at Beech Grove High School, Indiana

A mass casualty incident has resulted in the evacuation of students at Beech Grove High School in Indiana after a chemical spill occurred.

The emergency services are currently dealing with a mass casualty incident declared after a chemical spill occurred at Beech Grove High School in Beech Grove, Indiana. Several students are reported to have been hospitalised as a result.

An update on Facebook from Beech Grove EMS read: “As of right now 11 staff members and 9 students have been affected. No transports at the present time. Fire department and medical personnel remaining on the scene for investigation”.

Hazmat teams have been seen at the educational facility, which has been evacuated by the authorities, as reported by Royal Intel. It is reported that none of the injuries affecting the staff and pupils is life-threatening. Parents have been invited to collect their children from the Beech Grove Hornet Centre.

