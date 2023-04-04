By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 11:57

BREAKING: Multiple injured after SWORD fight breaks in the middle of street in Spain

Police said people were injured after they fought with short and long-bladed weapons as seven suspects have been arrested

A shocking fight with swords broke out in the middle of the street in the Spanish municipality of Badalona, resulting in several people being injured.

According to El Periodico, the suspects fought with short and long-bladed weapons during the incident, which took place on the night of Sunday, April 2.

The Mossos d’Esquadra on Tuesday, April 4 said that seven people have been arrested in the case.

They also added that five people have been injured and one is said to be critical.

Officials stated that “The incident took place on calle Jerez de la Frontera, in the Sant Roc neighbourhood of Badalona”, as investigations are underway.

Sources suggest the fight “could be motivated by a matter related to drugs”.

Shortly after the incident, a video also appeared on social media.

The video, which was filmed from a distance and was also shared by El Periodico, shows people screaming, as a few people can be seen attacking each other with swords.

One of them then starts kicking another person shortly after some of them can be seen running away.

The people filming the video can then be heard saying “call the police”.

Batalla campal multitudinaria esta noche en #Badalona, con espadas y heridos graves. No podemos seguir así, los vecinos tienen mucho miedo. pic.twitter.com/IwafkqhrsN — Xavier García Albiol (@Albiol_XG) April 3, 2023

