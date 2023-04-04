BREAKING: Plane crashes in the UK after taking off from London aerodrome 

By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 14:58

Officials in the UK said a man is trapped inside an airplane after it crashed at an airfield in Upminister

A horrific plane crash in the UK has resulted in a man being trapped inside the aircraft after it crashed at an airfield on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the Metro, emergency services were rushed to the scene of the incident at the Damyns Hall aerodrome in the afternoon.

Officials stated that a woman has been rescued from the plane, as the firefighting crew are trying to save another man trapped inside the plane.

As per reports, over 40 firefighters were rushed to the scene of the incident including six fire engines from Hornchurch, Wennington, East Ham and Dagenham.

The victims are reported to have suffered minor injuries, including broken ankles.

“Firefighters are working with partners to release a man trapped inside a lightweight aircraft near the aerodrome”, said Station Commander Jeremy Davies.

He added, ‘Crews have released a woman who is being treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.’

Meanwhile, a Met Police spokesperson said, “Police were called at 12.12 hrs today to reports of a light aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off, in the area of Aveley Road, Upminster”.

The statement added, “We and LAS are in attendance. A man & a woman were located. Neither assessed as having life-changing or life-threatening injuries”.

