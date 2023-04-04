By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 18:32

At least 40 injured after explosion in St Petersburg cafe that killed blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

At least 40 people were injured by a massive explosion inside a cafe in St Petersburg.

Tuesday, April 3 at 18:30pm

According to the Russian Ministry of Health today, Tuesday, April 4, the total number of people requiring medical assistance after the explosion in St Petersburg that killed blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, has risen to 40.

“According to operational data, as a result of an incident in a cafe in St. Petersburg, 40 people sought medical help, including three minors”, they reported to the press. The press service detailed that 25 people remain on inpatient treatment in hospitals in St Petersburg, with the condition of five of them assessed as serious, as reported by tass.ru.

Sunday, April 2 at 18:41pm

A massive explosion ripped the front out of a street cafe in the centre of St Petersburg this evening, Sunday, April 2. It would appear that the intended target was the prominent Russian war correspondent, Vladlen Tatarsky. He was believed to have been holding a patriotic gathering in the cafe at the time of the blast.

At least another 15 people were reportedly injured in the blast at the establishment located on the city’s Universitetskaya Embankment, according to tass.ru. “There was an explosion in the Street Bar cafe at 25 Universitetskaya Embankment”, a source informed the news outlet.



Video footage posted on various Russian Telegram channels showed the complete front of the 15m² cafe blow out. According to emergency services sources, an explosive device went off inside the premises. “Preliminarily, an explosive device went off near the stage”, the source said. The power of the explosive device was estimated to have been the equivalent of more than 200g of TNT.

