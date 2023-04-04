By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 2:57

WWE and UFC to merge their organisations into one MASSIVE new entertainment brand

A massive new entertainment brand is to be formed by merging the talents of the WWE and UFC organisations.

The exciting news was revealed this Monday, April 3, that the WWE is to merge with the UFC to form one massive entertainment brand in a deal worth an estimated $21bn. Endeavor Group Holdings which owns the UFC mixed martial arts franchise will have a 51 per cent controlling stake with existing shareholders in the WWE taking the other 49 per cent.

Ari Emanuel, the Endeavour CEO will control the as-yet-unnamed organisation. Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White will remain in charge of his enterprise. Vince McMahon, the legendary executive chairman of the WWE will be in charge of the wrestling side.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed”, announced Emanuel.

The CEO continued: “For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together”.

Both entities have a huge global fanbase and social media reach across a wide audience of all age groups. At the end of the final quarter of 2022, the WWE had amassed in excess of 16 billion video views on social media platforms. These included more than 20 million TokTok followers and approaching 94 million YouTube subscribers.

Ronda Rousey, the former female UFC fighting star has an incredible following of 36.1 million on her social networks. Five female wrestlers appear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s top 15 most-followed female athletes in the world, as reported by bbc.com.

