Costas invests half a million euros in the conservation of Elche’s coastline

The work includes the creation of a new access walkway to El Carabassí.

The work carried out has consisted of the construction of a new wooden walkway on Carabassí Beach, the development of the northern access to El Altet Beach and the rehabilitation and conservation of the walkways already built and in poorer condition.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed: “These works have a fundamental environmental content with the aim of conservation and preservation of a dune system that is truly unique, of which we are deeply proud and for which we have to work to bequeath it to future generations.”

He added: “Together with the environmental importance of the action, we must also value its unquestionable social function because it makes access to our beaches much more accessible and comfortable.”

The mayor recalled that the improvement of the walkways and access to the beaches is in addition to “what has been the most important action carried out in recent years – the demolition of the Arenales hotel.”