‘Costco’ del Sol: American retail giant sets sights on Málaga location

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 17:51

American retail giant, Costco is set to open its sixth shop in Spain in Málaga Nostrum Shopping Centre, its second in Andalucía after its flagship shop in Sevilla. Photo credit: Koffermejia / Wikimedia Commons

MÁLAGA is set for a retail revolution as American retail giant Costco receives the green light for a development in the Málaga Nostrum Retail Park. The project, which has been in the works for more than a year, has now been granted a spot in the shopping centre where it will open its doors in 2024.

The new Costco shop will be built over two floors and will boast a massive 640 parking spaces according to an announcement made on Monday, April 3. The entire project is set to take a whopping 36 months and will cost an eye-watering €18.4 million, including €416,000 for demolition.

The arrival of the world-famous bargain shop in Málaga spells great news for shoppers though. The mega shops will stock everything from TVs to car parts, and the best part is that everything is affordable.

The supermarket chain has been around since 1976 in the USA and is famous for its “price club” membership system. Although they have a significant presence in the United Kingdom with thirty shops, the company’s arrival in Europe was long overdue. The first Costco shop on the continent opened in Sevilla in May 2014.

The Málaga shop will be Costco’s sixth shop in Spain, as the business continues on its ambitious challenge to conquer a market that is not accustomed to its unique selling philosophy and membership system. The company originally marketed itself as a wholesale company, but has gradually branched out into the mainstream, offering a wide variety of affordable goods.

Costco is set to replace the current cinema and bowling alley in the shopping centre, with the cinema moving to offer viewers more choice in a bigger facility boasting 18 screens.