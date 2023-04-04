Criminals steal customer data in cyberattack on Spanish mobile network operator Yoigo

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 2:11

Image of what a cybercriminal could look like. Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com

Spanish mobile network operator Yoigo confirmed that it experienced a cyberattack which accessed customer data.

Yoigo confirmed this Monday, April 3, that it has experienced a cyberattack in which third parties outside the organisation gained access to some of the personal data of the telephone company’s users.

Several users took to social media to share the internal communique they had received from the operator. In the company’s message, it acknowledged that a cybersecurity incident had occurred, a type of phishing attack, which: “is usually an attempt to steal a user’s identity”.

Yoigo ha sufrido un #incidentedeseguridad y personas ajenas a la compañía han podido acceder a algunos datos personales de sus clientes. Si has recibido un comunicado sobre el tema puedes ponerte en contacto con atención al cliente o 900 622 434https://t.co/fBq4y5nmur pic.twitter.com/PPKKZt4D6z — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 3, 2023

The cybercriminals are believed to have accessed data such as the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of Yoigo customers. Yoigo insisted in its statement that this type of cyberattack is common in companies.

Without detailing the number of people affected by this attack, the company – owned by Grupo MasMovil – explained that it had reinforced technical security measures. This should help to prevent a repetition of this incident it explained while adding that it has also modified the security information it requests from users in various processes: “so that criminals cannot gain access with the stolen information”.

According to the notification it sent to all its customers and which they have shared on social networks such as Twitter, Yoigo also indicated that the company is monitoring all its processes: “to be able to detect anomalies in the management of lines and the contracting of new services”,

With this, the company reported that it is possible that in the coming days it will request other information from these users, as well as additional checks, to ensure that it is dealing with its real customers and that a phishing attack is not taking place.

Finally, Yoigo recommended being careful with emails of dubious origin, SMS messages, or calls from unknown senders “especially if they ask for codes, passwords, or credit card details”. They reminded customers that if they detect any suspicious activity, they should contact their bank and the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) to resolve any doubts or cybersecurity problems.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.