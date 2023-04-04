Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) price pumps while Collateral Network (COLT) surges in presale

By EWN • 04 April 2023 • 16:00

The crypto market is slowly moving on from the disruptions triggered in 2022 amid the collapse of the Terra stablecoin and the FTX exchange implosion. The overall sector has turned green. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are some of the coins on the move as Collateral Network (COLT) threatens to explode in presale given its game-changing ambitions and growth prediction of 3500%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shibarium Update

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made solid gains amid the emerging crypto boom. While the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin has come under pressure recently, it is still up for the year. The impressive performance of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has to do with a push to enhance the utility of the meme coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a speculative asset subject to pumping and dumping for the longest time. Fast forward, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is working on a Shibarium update to enhance its ability to support super fast and low-cost transactions in its blockchain.

The Shibarium update is also poised to result in the burning of fees, reducing the maximum supply of Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins. Therefore, the removal of coins from circulation is one move expected to have a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Under Pressure

Dogecoin (DOGE) is another meme coin under immense pressure after an explosive start to the new year. The Dogecoin (DOGE) coin is on the cusp of giving back all the gains accrued in the year. One of the biggest undoings of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme coin is the need for a notable real-world utility.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has always been the subject of pumping of high-profile personalities, including Elon Musk. However, Dogecoin (DOGE) is starting to make strides with the launch of Dogechain last year as Dogecoin (DOGE) looks to enhance smart contract capabilities on the blockchain.

Nevertheless, Dogecoin (DOGE) is still far from its competitors like Collateral Network (COLT), which boasts real utility around enhancing borrowing and lending on a blockchain.

Collateral Network (COLT) Enhancing Crowd-lending

Collateral Network (COLT) is a game-changing web3 project that seeks to enhance lending and borrowing while leveraging fractionalised non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Collateral Network (COLT) bills itself as the world’s first crowdl-ending platform, allowing anyone to become their own banks while providing loans to borrowers and allowing lenders to earn passive income whilst funding the loans.

Any person looking to raise funds on the Collateral Network (COLT) platform, they will mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing physical assets provided by borrowers following authentication, that will act as collateral. The NFTs are then fractionalized, allowing lenders to buy them and earn a weekly passive income, whilst the borrowers generate the much-needed cash for their loan through the purchasing of the NFTs.

The NFTs that lenders buy are backed on a 1-to-1 ratio by real-world assets, therefore ensuring the credibility of the lending platform. Borrowers can borrow against their assets at competitive rates with flexible terms.

Upon purchasing the fractionalised NFTs, the lenders are entitled to receive fixed income until the borrowers repay the full amount. Additionally, borrowers can borrow discreetly against the assets without leaving any footprint. However, in the event that borrowers default on their loan repayments, the asset will be sold at public auction, which COLT holders will have access to, making the asset available for purchase at a below market price, and therefore, regaining lenders’ money that they provided for the original loan.

COLT is the utility token that makes everything possible in the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem as a medium of borrowing and lending and is available for only $0.01 in the presale currently. Collateral Network (COLT) holders can enjoy discounts on trading fees on the network as borrowers enjoy discounts on borrowing fees.

Collateral Network (COLT) is on the cusp of something big in enhancing the borrowing and lending on a blockchain using fractionalised NFTs backed by physical assets. The ecosystem provides lenders with a great way of generating fixed income on idle coins as borrowers get an opportunity to access easy and timely loans. Given the strong fundamentals, analysts are confident of COLT, the native token, surging by more than 35x over the next six months.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido