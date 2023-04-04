By Anna Ellis • 04 April 2023 • 14:00
Elche’s Bicielx to hit 60 stations with the construction of four new parking points. Image: Elche City Council.
The Councillor for Mobility, Esther Diez, confirmed: “With these four new bike parking stations that have been requested by the people of Elche, we have almost doubled the 34 stations that existed in 2015 in these last eight years”.
She added: “This is a sign of the commitment that this municipal government is making to cycling mobility and guarantees the connection between neighbourhoods.”
Bike stations are currently dotted around and about Elche.
Station number 57 will be located in the Replaceta de L’Espart and Station 58 will be located at the roundabout between the El Pla Secondary School and the Vicente Verdu Secondary School.
Point 59 will be installed at the intersection of Avenida de Novelda and Calle Diagonal, in the Carrus neighbourhood and bicycle parking number 60 will be located in the Carrus Industrial Estate, at the roundabout by the Mortuary.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
