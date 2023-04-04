Fairground horror as two children ‘flung’ from a ride in Epsom, Surrey

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 20:26

Image of fairground at Hook Road Arena in Epsom, Surrey. Credit: Google maps - Panagiotis Mylonas

Two children were thrown from a fairground ride in Epsom, Surrey, in front of hundreds of horrified families.

A terrifying incident at a fairground in the town of Epsom in Surrey left one child hospitalised and another one injured late on Monday, April 3, according to dailymail.co.uk. They were riding on ‘The Froggitt’ when both kids were reportedly ‘flung’ from the ride.

Hundreds of families witnessed the horrifying scene that occurred at the Hook Road Arena. Emergency services were quickly in attendance with one child subsequently being transferred by air ambulance to a hospital.

‘I see some girl’s leg hanging off the ride and it didn’t look right. So I went over to the kiosk thing and shouted ‘Stop the ride! Stop the f******* ride! Stop it!’ And no reply. She’d gone around three times. When it stopped, she was in pain so I phoned the ambulance straight away’, one witness to the incident told the ‘Local London’ news outlet.

An investigation into the accident has been launched by Surrey Police, with the Health and Safety Executive also believed to have been informed.

“Yesterday evening, at around 7.10pm, we were called to Hook Road Arena in Epsom after reports that two children had been injured on a ride at a fairground. The two children have both been taken to hospital for assessment of their injuries”, a spokesperson from Surrey Police told the Daily Mail.

They continued: ‘Surrey Police worked with the organisers of the event to close the site, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed. There remains a police presence at the site while officers investigate. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video or photographic footage of what happened, to contact us quoting SYP-20230403-0637’.

