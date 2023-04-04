Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 21:33

Image of Donald Trump. Credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records while appearing before Judge Juan Merchan at the New York Criminal Court.

History was made at New York Criminal Court this Tuesday, April 4, when former US President Donald Trump entered a Manhattan courtroom to appear before Judge Juan Merchan, after being indicted on criminal charges. The criminal probe was initiated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In the process, the 76-year-old became the first former President to face such charges in America. As his motorcade of Secret Service and NYPD SUVs made its way to the courthouse, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say he couldn’t ‘believe this is happening in America’.

A packed courtroom awaited Trump who had previously voluntarily surrendered himself to the New York authorities and was subsequently placed under arrest. He took a seat alongside his lawyer Joe Tacopina, accompanied by aides Jason Miller and Boris Epshteyn.

Donald Trump was facing 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to alleged $130,000 hush money paid in 2016 to the former porn actress Stormy Daniels. The businessman was accused of having a sexual relationship with her, something which Trump has always denied.

He subsequently pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges levelled against him. After leaving the court building Mr Trump is expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida later this evening from where he will make a statement.

