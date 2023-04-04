Gran Alacant awaits the imminent start of work on a second school

The €12.5M contract has been awarded to the company, Acciona.

The construction work on the new school building is expected to take approximately 18 months.

The second school is set to be located in the Monte Faro urbanisation.

Once the building is complete the Town Hall must undertake responsibility for the roads and the urbanisation of the area for which a financial allocation has been set aside and earmarked.

It is planned that the centre will have three lines with two classrooms for two-year-olds, nine classrooms for infants and 18 classrooms for primary school students.

Among the services, there will be a dining room, library or gymnasium, as well as classrooms for pedagogical support and subjects such as music and computers.