By Anna Ellis • 04 April 2023 • 14:10
Gran Alacant awaits the imminent start of work on a second school. Image: Santa Pola Town Hall.
The construction work on the new school building is expected to take approximately 18 months.
The second school is set to be located in the Monte Faro urbanisation.
Once the building is complete the Town Hall must undertake responsibility for the roads and the urbanisation of the area for which a financial allocation has been set aside and earmarked.
It is planned that the centre will have three lines with two classrooms for two-year-olds, nine classrooms for infants and 18 classrooms for primary school students.
Among the services, there will be a dining room, library or gymnasium, as well as classrooms for pedagogical support and subjects such as music and computers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.