Hoppy ending: Age Support Almanzora’s Easter hamper winner passes prize forward

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 14:17

Hamper winner Joan Naish kindly donated her prize back ahead of Age Support Almanzora’s Easter event set to take place on Saturday. Photo credit: Age Support Almanzora (via Messenger)

AGE Support Almanzora made an exciting announcement on Monday, April 3, as they revealed the winner of their raffle.

Joan Naish won a fabulous hamper full of Easter goodies, but in a heartwarming turn of events, she decided to donate it back to the charity for them to use as a prize in their raffle at their upcoming Easter fun day on Saturday, April 8.

The charity’s Easter extravaganza promises to be a fantastic day of fun and entertainment for all ages. The festivities will include an egg hunt starting at 3pm, live music from 4pm-9pm, and themed arts and crafts. The event will take place at the Community Centre in Arboleas and will add to the €48 already raised by Monday’s raffle.

Age Support Almanzora is a charity that provides essential services for elderly people and expatriates living in the Almería region, including befriending programs for those who are lonely.The charity’s services are highly valued by service users, and every donation can make a real difference in improving their lives.

Joan’s prize donation is a touching gesture, embodying the Easter spirit of giving.