By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 13:01

Intoxicated man smashes through ski lift window before falling 130 ft to his death at Les Deux Alpes Image: Vadim Petrakov Shutterstock.com

Authorities in France said a man has died at Les Deux Alpes as he fell to his death from a ski lift after smashing through the plexiglass window

A French man was killed after he smashed through the glass of a ski lift at Les Deux Alpes resort.

The man was reportedly intoxicated at the time and fell 130 feet to his death before he was impaled on a pole.

According to prosecutors and the company operating the lift, cited by the Mirror, “He was messing about while under the influence of alcohol when he crashed through a plastic window on a ski lift”.

Local reports stated that the incident happened on Saturday, April 1, as the victim, along with another man were on their way down the mountain at the resort.

A statement by local prosecutor Eric Vaillant said that “the 29-year-old smashed through the plexiglass screen and fell 40 metres (130 feet) to his death.”

The two men were filming themselves, moments before the tragedy happened, and the victim fell before impaling himself on a pole which shows the difficulty of the terrain on the slopes.

“These are lifts built for 20 people”, said Fabrice Boutet, director of the Deux Alpes resort.

“If there’s movement caused by abrupt braking or something else, they are designed to resist impacts”, added Boutet, who has denied any responsibility for the incident.

He also stated that “This stupid accident was caused by him gaining momentum and throwing himself against the plexiglass”.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been started as a thorough examination will be done of the ski lift.

___________________________________________________________

