Lux Mundi to discover charm of Granada and local olive oil industry on trip

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 12:48

Lux Mundi’s trips are always well-attended with locals looking to learn more about Spain’s rich culture. Photo credit: Lux Mundi Centro Ecumenico (via Facebook)

LOCAL residents are invited for a day of adventure and learning with the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Group in Torre del Mar. The group are taking an exciting excursion to Quaryat Dillar Olive Oil Factory and Granada on Thursday, April 27.

The group will start the day with a 30-minute coffee stop on their way to the family-owned Quaryat Dillar Olive Oil Factory, set against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Visitors will be treated to a guided tour of the factory in English, where they will learn all about the fascinating olive oil production process. What’s more, they’ll get to taste the factory’s award-winning olive oils!

Next, the group will head to the vibrant city of Granada, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Visitors will have free time to explore, have lunch, or visit the stunning cathedral. The day will end with a return trip to Torre del Mar, but not before taking in all the sights and sounds of the beautiful region.

Tickets are available at the centre in Torre del Mar, with proceeds going towards the group’s fundraising efforts. The trip costs €38 for members and €40 for non-members.