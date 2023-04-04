By Anna Ellis • 04 April 2023 • 14:23
Pinoso temporarily bans bonfires and agricultural burning to prevent possible fires. Image: Pinoso Town Hall.
This means bringing forward the usual restrictions that are in place from June 1 until October 16 by around two months.
The strong heat, the enormous load of fuel in the mountains, and the aridification of the soil due to the deficient rainfall make it necessary to advance a logical measure in view of the scenarios that are leading to complicated weather conditions.
The resolution of the Regional Ministry modified the period for the burning of agricultural and forestry waste given that, as indicated in the resolution published yesterday in the DOCV, it is estimated that the dangerous conditions are very high.
In addition, it stresses the “high availability of forest vegetation” to extend the period of restriction of agricultural burning.
The document suspends until further notice all actions included in local burning plans or nominative authorisations that contradict the provisions of this resolution.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
