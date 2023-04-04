Shock as 11-year-old rushed to hospital ‘covered in blood’ after family dog attacks at home in London  

By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 18:54

Police in the UK have arrested a woman after a girl was attacked by a family dog inside a house in Erith, London

A girl in London was rushed to the hospital after she was involved in a horrific dog attack.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesman, “Police were called at approximately 13:40 hrs on Saturday, April 1, to reports of a child injured after being attacked by a dog at an address in Byron Drive, Erith”.

The statement added that armed officers and London Ambulance Service attended immediately after the incident was reported, and an 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

As the police and the paramedics arrived outside the house, residents cited by the Mirror said that they were horrified to see the girl, who was “drenched in blood”, being taken to the hospital

One neighbour who did not want to be named said, “I saw the girl come out of the house and she had lots of blood on her”.

“I don’t know what breed of dog it was, but it was a big dog. I think it belongs to the family”, the neighbour continued, adding “I don’t know much else. We stayed inside. We didn’t know anything happened until the police all came and I saw her come out”.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a woman after the attack for “obstructing” them and “having a dog dangerously out of control”.

Officials also said that the injuries the girl suffered are not life-threatening or life-changing”.

