Small tornado hits northern part of the Balearic island of Menorca

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 17:18
Image of Mahon in Menorca.
Credit: Google maps - Michael Yamnitsky
A strong hailstorm hit the north of the Balearic island of Menorca today, Tuesday, April 4. It even generated a small tornado, a weather phenomenon known as ‘manga marina’, or, in the local Catalan language, ‘cap de fiblo’. The rare event was observed from different points of the coast according to local reports.
The worst consequences of these meteorological phenomena have been felt in the housing estates of Es Mercadal. The town centre of the municipality also suffered a breakdown in the electricity supply, as reported by cope.es.
The ‘cap de fiblo’ could be seen from the coast, especially in the urbanisations of Arenal den Castell, Fornells and Addaia, although, according to eyewitnesses, it did not move inland.
Formed by currents spinning at more than 100 km/h, the small tornado, lasted ten minutes. The storm reached Menorca’s capital of Mahon accompanied by gusts of wind of up to 40 km/h.
In October 2018, Menorca experienced the most destructive ‘cap de fiblo’ in living memory. It made landfall in the municipality of Alaior, caused numerous material damages and left a large part of the island without any electricity supply for two days.
