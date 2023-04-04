Step up against breast cancer: La Viñuela’s active fundraising event

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 14:01

A solidarity walk will take participants on a scenic course around the reservoir in La Viñuela in support of breast cancer fighters. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de La Viñuela

LA Viñuela is preparing to host an uplifting community event, the second annual solidarity walk or run in support of women fighting breast cancer on Thursday, April 20. This event is all about showing solidarity with women fighting any form of cancer, especially breast cancer.

The walk or run will cover a beautiful four kilometre course around the La Viñuela reservoir, starting at Restaurante El Pantano at 4:30 pm. Participants will receive a t-shirt for their participation and a delicious healthy snack after completing the course.

Participants are asked to register for the event by visiting La Viñuela Town Hall’s website before Wednesday, April 12. A registration fee of €5 will be collected to cover the event costs and support breast cancer care charities including Esperanza Breast Cancer Association who have organised the event in collaboration with the local council.

The La Viñuela council is also offering transport for those who cannot make it to the course themselves, which can be arranged by calling: 679343446.

All are invited to show their support and inspire patients to keep fighting against breast cancer.