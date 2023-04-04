By EWN • 04 April 2023 • 10:32

The Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, and everyone is buzzing with anticipation. As the biggest horse racing event of the year, the Kentucky Derby brings together the best three-year-old thoroughbreds worldwide to compete for the coveted Garland of Roses.

As the countdown to the big day continues, horse racing enthusiasts and casual spectators alike are curious to know who the top contenders are. With the number of colts competing, predicting who will come out on top can be challenging.

In this blog post, we’ll look at the top five horses expected to compete in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. These horses have impressive track records resulting from their rigorous training and preparation, making them strong contenders for the highly anticipated Derby.

Forte

Forte is one of the top Kentucky Derby expert picks 2023. He has won five of his six starts overall. That indicates a high level of skill, talent, and consistency. Right now, the brown colt is a solid favorite to win the Kentucky Derby.

The colt’s running style is a stalker. One that typically sits just behind the early leaders and then makes a move in the later stages of the race.

This style can be effective in longer races like the Kentucky Derby, where the pace is usually quite fast early on. Another notable thing about Forte is his pedigree. His sire is Violence, a multiple graded stakes winning American racehorse, winning the Grade 1 CashCall Futurity and the Grade 2 Nashua Stakes.

Forte’s dam is Queen Caroline, a renowned multiple-stakes winner. With such an impressive pedigree and consistent performance on the racetrack, Forte certainly has the potential to win the Kentucky Derby.

Practical Move

Practical Move achieved a 100 Beyer Speed Figure in the G2 San Felipe Stakes’ triumph at Santa Anita, advancing him as a potential contender for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The colt impressed many racing enthusiasts and experts with his speed and determination, which bodes well for his future in the sport.

With this significant victory under his belt, Practical Move has undoubtedly caught the horse racing world’s attention and is now considered one of the industry’s rising stars. It will be interesting to see how Practical Move progresses and whether he can continue his feats leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Though the Derby is known for its unpredictability, with many upsets and surprise winners throughout history, Practical Move’s current form and potential suggest he could be a formidable contender.

Two Phil’s

Following a Jeff Ruby Steaks victory, Two Phil’s secured a Kentucky Derby slot. The ever-consistent chestnut colt is bound for Hawthorne and trained by Larry Rivelli for the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

The Hawthorne track is a great place for horses to train and race, so Two Phil’s will have plenty of opportunities to prepare for the big day. Aside from that, the colt’s pedigree is undeniably impressive.

His sire is Hard Spun, a top-class racehorse and multiple graded stakes winner that won the Grade 1 King’s Bishop Stakes and the Grade 2 Lane’s End Stakes. Hard Spun finished second in the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2007.

Two Phil’s dam is Mia Torri, a successful racehorse in her own right. With such pedigree, Two Phil’s certainly has the potential to be a top-class racehorse himself.

Kingsbarns

Kingsbarns earned 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points after winning the one-million-dollar Louisiana Derby.

The win assures the three-year-old colt a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby on May 6. In addition to his notable win at the Louisiana Derby, Kingsbarns has a strong pedigree, sired by the renowned stallion Uncle Mo and out of the mare Beltisaal.

Kingsbarns has also steadily improved throughout his racing career, demonstrating his ability to handle different track conditions and distances. Furthermore, Kingsbarns has a great team behind him, being trained by none other than Todd Pletcher and ridden by the skilled jockey Flavien Prat.

All of these factors make Kingsbarns a strong contender for the Kentucky Derby, and many racing fans and experts are excited to see how he performs in the race.

Tapit Trice

Tapit Trice is a promising three-year-old who has shown potential on the racetrack. His win in the Tampa Bay Derby is truly an achievement; despite his slow break, he still managed to outrun his competitors in the race’s last leg . Now, he will have the opportunity to compete in the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.

Sired by the multi-stakes winner Tapit, Tapit Trice carries a strong bloodline into the race, which could give him an advantage over his competitors.

Conclusion

The Kentucky Derby is one of the world’s most prestigious horse racing events, and it is always exciting to see the top contenders vying for the coveted prize. This year’s race promises to be no exception, with several impressive horses expected to compete.

