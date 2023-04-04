Thieves suspected of nine ‘violent’ HEISTS arrested as they run into police after robbing hotels in Barcelona 

By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 18:12

Thieves suspected of nine ‘violent’ HEISTS arrested as they run into police after robbing hotel in Barcelona Image: BearFotos Shutterstock.com

Police said that the criminals had robbed hotels in and around Barcelona and injured three officers after attacking them

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested two men who they accuse of committing nine robberies across hotels in Barcelona and the neighbouring areas.

According to El Periodico on Tuesday, April 4, the men aged 35 and 37, were apprehended after they had just committed two violent robberies in hotels and were surprised by officers.

The two men then started to assault the officers, while resisting arrest, which resulted in three policemen being injured. They were then arrested after running from the scene on foot.

Officials said that investigations are being done in the case, as the men have been alleged of reckless driving, assault on police officers, robbery and theft of use of a vehicle.

Aside from this, they are also being alleged of breaching of sentence and driving without ever having obtained a driving licence.

Police said that “Once they were intercepted, the men actively resisted arrest, but were eventually detained”.

They also added that officers “recovered the clothes and motorbike helmets they had used in the offences, along with two kitchen knives, as well as a safe and cash they had just stolen.

___________________________________________________________

