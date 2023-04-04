UPDATE: Man guilty of murdering partner’s two-year-old in UK after he repeatedly hit her during shocking attack  

By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 15:51

UPDATE April 4 (3.51 pm) – A UK court has convicted a mother along with her boyfriend over the death of her daughter, who was fatally injured during a shocking attack

A mother and her boyfriend have been convicted over the death of her 2-year-old daughter after she was fatally injured during a savage attack.

According to the police, the incident happened after 31-year-old Kyle Bevan injured Lola James by repeatedly hitting her in a savage attack that left his victim limp and unresponsive in the early hours of Friday, 17 July, 2020.

Official reports stated that “instead of raising the alarm, he searched for advice on how to rouse an unconscious child, as well as taking photos and videos of the mortally injured girl, which he sent to his mother, while his partner Sinead James slept”.

The alarm was then raised an hour later, and help was sent to their house located in Princess Royal Way in Haverfordwest.

Police said that the toddler was then rushed to Withybush Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she died as a result of her injuries on 21 July 2020.

A court has now convicted Bevan of her murder after a three-week trial was held at Swansea Crown Court.

The mother, aged 30, has been convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Caroline Rees KC said that “during the early hours of the morning Lola had sustained a catastrophic head injury and that Kyle Bevan was responsible for inflicting it”.

She added that examination of the child’s eyes showed serious and extensive damage to both retinas while a scan showed catastrophic and fatal brain injuries.

Rees also stated that “She (Lola) was the victim of what must have been a brutal, frenzied and violent attack at the hands of somebody she should have been able to trust”.

During the trial, three medical experts were called to give evidence. They all agreed that the level of injuries Lola had sustained were not consistent with a fall down carpeted stairs.

ORIGINAL March 15 (7.05 pm) – Two-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her mother’s boyfriends suffered 101 injuries during the attack, reveals investigation

A horrific case where a two-year-old toddler was allegedly murdered by her mother´s boyfriend in the UK revealed that she suffered from 101 injuries.

The extent of the injured was presented to the jury during the hearing of the alleged murder Lola James, who died at the hospital on July 21, 2020, as per Wales Online.

The court was informed that she had died after suffering injuries “usually seen in high-speed car crashes or falls from a great height”.

Kyle Bevan, who is the boyfriend of her mother Sinead James has denied all charges of murdering Lola, and stated that she died “when she was knocked down the stairs by the family’s American Bulldog Jessie”:

Bevan is presently on trial at the Swansea Crown Court, along with the mother of the toddler, who faces an accusation of “causing or allowing” the death of her daughter.

The evidence of the injuries which was presented to the court also stated Lola had injuries on her body and head, before she died.

After the incident, Lola had been examined by Dr. Nia John, a consultant community paediatrician, who attended her at the paediatric critical care unit at Noah’s Ark children’s hospital in Cardiff. While providing the evidence to the court, John explained the extent of the 101 ‘external or surface’ injured, which were documented by her on Lola´s body.

She also stated that “some of those injuries under one number represent a cluster of injuries and were non accidental”.

Before the statement provided by John, the trial heard from neuroradiologist Dr Neil Stoodley who said,” the bleeding and brain injury detected when he examined Lola James was unequivocally recent”.

When the doctor was asked if the injuries were due to accidentally falling from the stairs, Stoodley said “In terms of impact injury that might occur to a child in an impact setting in the home I would not expect to see subdural bleeding as a result of such injuries.”

He added, “When we do see it on scans and when we know absolutely what has happened to the child, we would only see a small amount of bleeding at a single site, not at several different sites as was seen on Lola’s scan”.

Stoodley further continued that “shaking or slaps could be a possible mechanism explaining the abnormalities”.

