Torrevieja’s Cucaracha Club is back in business

In 2015, a group of expatriates living in and around Torrevieja got together to make history with the feature film The Cucaracha Club.

It’s the first complete movie to be filmed entirely in the area, though the town has been a magnet to filmmakers from everywhere.

The Cucaracha Club is the brainchild of Tynesider Billie Anthony Gaddess, who first discussed the idea for the plot with actor Tom Watt at a charity football match 30 years ago. Best known as Lofty Holloway of Eastenders, Tom promised to play the lead role of Cameron Carrington, one of the high flyers in MI6, and, true to his word, he not only worked on it for free, he even paid for his own flights and accommodation during filming.

Tom was one of just a handful of professionals involved in the making of the film. While director Rai Woods had a long career in media, working with directors of the calibre of John Schlesinger and spending many years at UTV in Northern Ireland, most of the crew were simply enthusiastic amateurs who learned about making a movie as they went along. Other than Tom Watt, the only other professional actors were Robbie Gallagher, who also lives in Spain, and Dennis Baer.

The Cucaracha Club premiered in Torrevieja in March 2016 and at the Darlington Film Festival in May 2017.

The production team hoped that appearances at festivals around the world and international cinema distribution would follow, but it all went quiet for a while.

Catching up with writer, lead male actor and producer Billie Anthony Gaddess recently to see what had been happening since the premieres, and the true story is even stranger than the fictional tale enacted in the film!

It took real determination to even bring The Cucaracha Club to the big screen.

Billie, along with fellow amateur actor and producer Clive Gray, remortgaged their homes to raise the shooting budget of €23,000 plus associated editing, licensing and legal costs.

The first collaborator on the screenplay took it to Madrid and then tried to sell it back to Billie after promising to work on it for free, so a new script had to be written before filming could even begin! At the end of filming, the editor failed to finish the film to the agreed standard and also destroyed some of the footage without permission, so what was shown at the premieres and special screenings around Spain was not as polished as they hoped, although audiences received it well and took into account that it was not a big budget production from a studio with the manpower and budget to make a big picture.

In the aftermath of the premieres, both Billie and Clive became depressed and seriously ill and returned to the UK to the support of their families. By the time they’d gathered their strength to have another go at bringing The Cucaracha Club to an international audience, Covid 19 was with us, effectively putting the brakes on further progress for at least two years.

Like the indestructible cucarachas (cockroaches) of the film title, Billie, Clive and Rai have bounced back, and high-calibre Hollywood editor Henry (Hank) Thompson is re-editing The Cucaracha Club and advising the production team on other improvements. Hank suggested filming more footage to showcase the stunning scenery that forms the backdrop to the action and re-shooting some of the scenes to improve the flow of the storyline and cut out ambiguities and inconsistencies. He also has plans for a documentary on the filming of The Cucaracha Club, as he feels it’s a story that should be told.

Hank has edited over 100 low-budget films, and he’s told Billie The Cucaracha Club is the best he’s edited so far, with great potential for sale.

Next month, Spain is the special guest at the Cannes Film Festival, and Hank has suggested the production team take the film there to raise its profile and secure distribution rights and sales. It’s a tight deadline so that may not happen, but the team are currently looking for possible sponsorship to take it to other festivals.

Recently, Billie and Rai had a meeting with Torrevieja’s Director of the Office of International Residents, Jean-Paul Mulero.

Part of his remit is to liaise with international organisations on behalf of the Ayuntamiento to approve grants for projects that promote Torrevieja to foreign visitors, whether for leisure or business purposes.

During the making of the movie, he was very supportive of the cast and crew, arranging for special access to the marina and the Delfin submarine for filming.

Since, even Eon Productions, who are behind the James Bond franchise, were denied access to the marina, the team feel very privileged to be granted such freedom during the making of the movie. They are hopeful that more help will be forthcoming, especially since Billie has now scripted a Cucaracha Club television series, as well as a follow-up film, all of which will be shot in and around Torrevieja.

Billie says: ‘Torrevieja is the real star of The Cucaracha Club. The scenery and the buildings are unsurpassed. It deserves to be seen across the world, since it’s the perfect location, managing to simultaneously be both glamorous and gritty.”

Billie is in Torrevieja for a couple of months, shooting additional footage for The Cucaracha Club, checking out possible collaborations with other filmmakers in the area and seeking sponsors and/or investors to help market the movie and support future projects locally.

The Cucaracha Club is the first -and so far the only – feature film to be shot entirely in and around Torrevieja, using local actors and crew. If it reaches a wider audience and the TV series and second film can be shot, there’s potential to bring much-needed work to the area, as well as attracting actors and media personnel from Spain and abroad.

Billie and the crew would love to give something back to the town that has given them, as international residents, so much.

If you would like to support The Cucaracha Club project with sponsorship, investment or practical help, contact Siesta Productions to register your interest.

If this was a fairy story, The Cucaracha Club would be the Sleeping Beauty that finally made it to the ball!

Thanks to the dedication, sacrifice and determination that’s already been poured into it by Billie, Clive and Rai, it certainly deserves its very own happy ending.