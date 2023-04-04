UNFORGIVABLE: Brazilian Mother partied, while her baby decomposed in flat

By John Ensor • 04 April 2023 • 15:24

Mother partied, while her baby decomposed in flat.

Horrified authorities in São Paulo, Brazil, have discovered the body of a three-month-old baby boy in a filthy neglected flat, while just hours before his mother was allegedly filmed partying, writes The Daily Mail, Tuesday April 4.

Neighbours reported to authorities that there was a strong odour coming from the apartment. Upon investigation, the infant’s corpse was found in a locked room, hidden under a bed.

The boy’s exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed but the authorities suspect he died of starvation.

Authorities estimate that the baby boy would have been dead for some weeks.

Shocked officers also found three children, aged 10, eight and three years left alone in the squalid flat in Itapevi, São Paulo, Brazil.

It is understood that the children were unable to get into the bedroom where their sibling’s body lay decomposing.

It is alleged that the mother, only referred to as de Souza, had been filmed dancing at a party only the night before the police entered the home.

Local media claimed that the mother was not at home with the children at the time of the raid.

The apartment was completely neglected and abandoned, with rubbish piled up everywhere.

Officers were informed by neighbours that the woman regularly left her children alone for days at a time to attend parties.

They also claimed that she prevented the children’s father from visiting them.

Police tracked the suspect woman down, where she was taken to the police station, she later made a statement before she was released on bail.

De Souza is facing charges of child abandonment, child mistreatment, concealment of a corpse, and homicide.

The case is still under investigation.

