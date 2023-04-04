US drone strike in Syria kills senior ISIS commander

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 16:37

Silhouette of a terrorist. Credit: Prazis Images/Shutterstock.com

Senior ISIS commander killed by US drone strike in Syria.

A drone strike carried out on an unspecified location by the US forces in Syria this Monday, April 3, resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State (ISIS) commander. According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri: “was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS”.

CENTCOM forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria killing an ISIS senior leader responsible for planning attacks into Europe. pic.twitter.com/hwVjqdUTee — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 4, 2023

No further information was offered by the Americans, but, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the incident occurred in the northern countryside of Idlib, near the road linking the villages of Kaftin and Kelli. They noted that the deceased terrorist had moved to the Idlib region 10 days ago.

The majority of the Idlib governate is under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of Al Qaeda. Around 70 military posts manned by Turkish troops are believed to exist in the territory though, as reported by gerceknews.com.

ISIS militants have resorted mainly to hit-and-run attacks since their territorial defeat by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led international coalition in 2019. They have hit both military and civilian targets in areas of the territory belonging to the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and Damascus.

