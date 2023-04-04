By Imran Khan • 04 April 2023 • 13:50

‘Wolverine’ actor Huge Jackman makes public plea after revealing new skin cancer scare Image: @HughJackman Twitter

Actor Huge Jackman reveals that he is undergoing tests for skin cancer as he urges his fans to take care during the summers

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he is undergoing tests after having another scare of skin cancer.

The 54-year-old actor took to social media and said that “I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street that I have just had two biopsies done”.

Jackman posted the video while wearing a bandage on his nose, stating that “his doctor saw little things that could be or could not be basal cell carcinoma”.

He said that the updates about the tests will be out in “two or three days”.

This statement by the Australian actor comes almost a decade after he had skin cancer removed in 2013.

Jackman told his fans that “Basil cell (carcinomas) in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all”.

He however said that “I want to take this opportunity to remind you that summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere”, while asking everyone to “please wear sunscreen”.

“It is not worth it, no matter how much you want to tan,”, the actor said, while pointing at his nose, and continued “trust me, this is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and its coming out now”.

Jackman ended his video by asking everyone to “please be safe”.

You’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy. pic.twitter.com/J1srAzWQt0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 3, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.