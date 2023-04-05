1400% earnings phenomenon TMS Network (TMSN) leaves Litecoin (LTC) & Cosmos (ATOM) staggering as 2023 marches on

By EWN • 05 April 2023 • 9:23

After an incredible 1400% ROI since the launch of its presale, TMS Network (TMSN) is going from strength to strength. It’s still only in the second stage of its presale, and with a price of $0.046, savvy investors are buying before it at these cheap rates. But what about the legacy of the cryptos Litecoin (LTC) and Cosmos (ATOM)? How are they faring as the bull season marches on?

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a DeFi trading platform that offers a range of features that you simply can’t find on any other single platform. With multi asset classes and copy trading two of the key features, many new and experienced traders now have a platform to do all of their trades.

But it’s much more than that. TMS Network (TMSN) is integrated with various AI tools, including the Emotions Analyser Alert, the MetaTrader Expert Advisor Cloning Tool, and the AI Trading Plan Builder, which will help you make better trading decisions.

The TMS Network (TMSN) ecosystem is designed to provide a transparent and effective platform for trading, with a strong and supportive community at its heart. The security of TMS Network (TSMN) is another feature that makes it stand out.

All trading is done through secure smart contracts that ensure the fair and accurate distribution of trading commissions and other rewards. This creates trust and confidence in the TMS Network (TMSN) platform for its users.

With these and many other features, it’s clear why investors are taking advantage of the early prices, before the TMS Network’s (TMSN) $TMSN token goes on sale to the general public.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created back in 2011. It’s always been touted as silver to Bitcoin’s gold, and this worked for many years, but investors seem to be losing interest in Litecoin (LTC).

One of the key features of Litecoin (LTC) is its faster block time compared to Bitcoin (BTC). Litecoin (LTC) has a block time of 2.5 minutes, compared with Bitcoin’s 10 minutes. This means that transactions can be confirmed more quickly on the Litecoin (LTC) network, making it more suitable for everyday use. Another notable feature of Litecoin (LTC) is its low transaction fees, which are typically much lower than Bitcoin’s, making it more accessible and affordable for users.

Despite these promising features, Litecoin (LTC) seems to be losing interest to investors. That’s not to say it won’t be around in the future, but investors wanting bigger returns are going for the newer coins.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a blockchain platform that aims to solve one of blockchain’s biggest problems: interoperability. The Cosmos (ATOM) platform allows for the creation of interconnected “zones” that can communicate with each other, enabling the transfer of assets and data between different blockchain networks.

This interoperability makes it easier for developers to build dApps that can interact with multiple blockchain networks. Another notable feature of Cosmos (ATOM) is its focus on modularity, which allows for greater flexibility and scalability, making it possible to handle high transaction volumes and complex dApps on the Cosmos (ATOM) platform.

Cosmos (ATOM) also offers a range of tools and features to support developers, including a user-friendly SDK, developer documentation, and a growing ecosystem of third-party tools, all making Cosmos (ATOM) one of the more interesting cryptos.

Despite this, Cosmos (ATOM) is being relatively ignored by investors who are looking for big returns, and as we already know, it’s typically the newer cryptos with better tech, such as TMS Network (TMSN) that usually offer the biggest returns.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido