Ana Obregon´s revelation about her controversial baby

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 20:56

Ana Obregon in 2012. Credit: Criben/Shutterstock.com

Beloved Spanish film and television actress Ana Obregon has revealed that the baby girl born to a Cuban surrogate in the USA in March is in fact her late son´s offspring, according to sources.

Obregon lost her only son Alex Lequio to cancer in 2020, aged 27. He had frozen his sperm and expressed a wish to be a father even if not alive to bring up a child. His mother has fulfilled his wish in bringing up the grandchild as her own. Obregon is legally Ana Sandra´s mother.

Surrogacy is illegal in Spain and the actress is 68, so the birth of her little girl has been controversial for these reasons.

Ana Obregon is a Spanish actress, presenter, model, screenwriter and qualified biologist known in the field of television, both in drama series and in programs and contests, especially in the 1990s and 2000s,

Her last film was “The Secret of the Portrait” in 2017. Her last TV series was “Paquita Salas” in 2018 where she played herself.

Ana Obregon was fortunate to overcome uterine cancer aged 28 and is a lifelong cancer advocate.

Ana Obregon was given an award at the ELLE Cancer Ball in Madrid last October that raised thousands of euros for cancer charities in Spain. Olivia Newton-John´s sister Sarah who lives in Galicia, Spain, presented the award following the death of Olivia, cancer advocate, on August 8 2022.

