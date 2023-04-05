Berthed vessel in Portland, Dorset to house asylum seekers for the first time in the UK

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 19:30

Migrants on small boat. Credit:Alejandro Carnicero/Shutterstock Images

Today (Wednesday 5 April), the UK Home Office has announced that an accommodation barge in Portland Port, Dorset will be used to reduce intense pressure on the UK’s unsustainable asylum system and cut taxpayers´ expense caused by the major increase in Channel crossings, according to government sources.

Currently hotel accommodation for asylum seekers is costing Britain £6 million (€6.86 million) per day.

The barge, called the Bibby Stockholm, will be moored in Portland Port and will accommodate about 500 single male adults during the time their asylum claims are processed.

The use of vessels to house migrants brings the UK in line with other European countries, for example in the Netherlands where migrants have successfully been accommodated on vessels, and Scotland which has also used vessels for Ukrainian refugees.

Last week the government announced that surplus military sites will also be used to accommodate migrants who have entered the UK illegally on small boats.

The announcement was made by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick who said:

“The Home Secretary and I have been clear that the use of expensive hotels to house those making unnecessary and dangerous journeys must stop. We will not elevate the interests of illegal migrants over the British people we are elected to serve.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.