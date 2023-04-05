By Chris King • 05 April 2023 • 0:46

Suspect detained after explosion in St Petersburg cafe that killed pro-Putin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

A suspect was detained in connection with the explosion that occurred inside a cafe in St Petersburg and killed pro-Putin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 5 at 0:50am

Darya Trepova, the suspect detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack and the murder of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky last Sunday, April 2, was transferred from St. Petersburg to Moscow this Tuesday 4.

She was subsequently driven from Domodedovo Airport to appear in the Basmanny Court, where a measure of restraint will be chosen.

Trepova was charged under clause ‘b’ part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code, with a terrorist attack committed by an organised group. She was also charged under part 4 of Article 222.1 of the same Code, with the illegal trafficking of explosives. The prosecution has asked for Trepova to be held until June 2, as reported by gazeta.ru.



According to Fontanka, citing the girl’s testimony, the detainee claimed that she received the figurine – inside which there was an explosive – in Moscow. As noted in the material of the publication, the authenticity of the testimony is confirmed by correspondence found in her phone, as well as ‘the results of special technical measures’.

Trepova reportedly met a certain unnamed ‘activist’ on Telegram, to whom she spoke about her views and participation in rallies against the military operation. According to the publication, he subsequently invited the girl to ‘move to Kyiv’ and take the position of editor ‘in one of the media resources’.

In order to do this, Trepova was told that she had to complete several tasks, ‘to prove that she knows how to fight Russian propaganda here and now’.

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 4 at 18:30pm

According to the Russian Ministry of Health today, Tuesday, April 4, the total number of people requiring medical assistance after the explosion in St Petersburg that killed blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, has risen to 40.

“According to operational data, as a result of an incident in a cafe in St. Petersburg, 40 people sought medical help, including three minors”, they reported to the press. The press service detailed that 25 people remain on inpatient treatment in hospitals in St Petersburg, with the condition of five of them assessed as serious, as reported by tass.ru.

As said: Video of the explosion in St. Petersburg that killed Russian military propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. It can be seen how he brings the golden figurine of Vladlen. Then – the screen goes dark, an explosion is heard. (The bomb was allegedly inside of figurine) pic.twitter.com/jPPtdMYFga — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 3, 2023

Sunday, April 2 at 18:41pm

A massive explosion ripped the front out of a street cafe in the centre of St Petersburg this evening, Sunday, April 2. It would appear that the intended target was the prominent Russian war correspondent, Vladlen Tatarsky. He was believed to have been holding a patriotic gathering in the cafe at the time of the blast.

At least another 15 people were reportedly injured in the blast at the establishment located on the city’s Universitetskaya Embankment, according to tass.ru. “There was an explosion in the Street Bar cafe at 25 Universitetskaya Embankment”, a source informed the news outlet.



Video footage posted on various Russian Telegram channels showed the complete front of the 15m² cafe blow out. According to emergency services sources, an explosive device went off inside the premises. “Preliminarily, an explosive device went off near the stage”, the source said. The power of the explosive device was estimated to have been the equivalent of more than 200g of TNT.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.