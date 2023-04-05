By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 11:03

BREAKING: Ukrainian drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as IAEA chief plans visit to Russia

A Ukrainian drone has reportedly crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant just a week after the site was visited by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi

According to Russia’s RIA news agency on Wednesday, April 5, a Polish-made Ukrainian strike drone has crashed “in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant”.

The details of the crash were given by a commander of the Russian Armed Forces in a statement that said, “The Ukrainian regime made another attempt to attack the power plant with a UAV made in Poland, despite the presence of IAEA employees at the station”.

The statement added, “The weight of the device was more than two kilograms. The location of the UAV wreckage may indicate that the target of the attack was the ZNPP infrastructure”.

It also said that “The reasons for the fall of the unmanned vehicle are being established by experts”.

The commander also clarified that “the specialists had established the brand of the drone – Warmate. The power of explosives in TNT equivalent is estimated at two kilograms”.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper and is the largest nuclear power plant within Europe, in terms of the number of units and installed capacity.

Since March 2022, the station has been under the control of the Russian army, as their foreign ministry claims that “this is necessary to prevent the leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials”.

The site was also visited by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi, who made the trip last week to inspect the state of the plant.

Grossi is also scheduled to visit Russia´s Kaliningrad region.

So far no statement has been released by the Ukrainian government on this matter.

