By Imran Khan • 05 April 2023 • 14:20

BREAKING: Woman in Spain falls from fifth floor apartment balcony in Avilés with 5-year-old daughter Image: Jose-HERNANDEZ-Camera-51 Shutterstock.com

Officials in Spain said a 45-year-old woman fell with her daughter in her arms from an apartment building located in Avilés

A woman in Spain was severely injured after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building, along with her 5-year-old daughter.

According to 20Minutes on Wednesday, April 5, the woman fell from a building located in Avenida de Los Telares in Avilés.

Spain´s Policia Nacional said that both mother and daughter have been admitted to the hospital, after the incident.

The mother is reported to have suffered from serious injuries and was transferred to the Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo, whereas, the daughter was admitted to the Hospital Universitario de San Agustín de Avilés (HUSA) with some fractures.

Officials said that “despite the height from where they fell, the girl did not suffer serious injuries thanks to the fact that she fell on a vehicle that cushioned the fall”.

Local reports suggest that the incident took place at 10.20 am and is now being investigated by forensic and judicial police officers.

“Everything suggests that it was desperation that led the woman to throw herself and her daughter out of the window”, as “the woman had been trying to prevent her father from taking her daughter away on Easter holidays”, stated 20Minutes.

The woman had also reported being a victim of gender violence by her ex-partner several times and during each of the instances, the cases were closed and archived.

As per reports, visitation rights had also been returned to the father of the girl.

A close friend of the mother said that "Everything suggests that it was desperation that led the woman to throw herself and her daughter out of the window".

