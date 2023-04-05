Breaking: Woman with rifle walks into Trump Tower, Chicago, SWAT team responds

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 21:19

Trump Tower in Chicago was locked down today with a SWAT team responding after a woman was found brandishing a rifle in the luxury building.

SWAT officers were called to the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Wednesday morning, April 5, after the incident took place at around 11.25am local time, according to sources.

Law enforcement sources told The Chicago Sun-Times that the weapon was believed to be linked to a domestic problem and not terrorism-related.

“SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” CPD tweeted.

Global headlines are awash with former president Donald Trump´s legal fate and Trump Tower has been a high-profile residence over many years of Trump´s fame.

