Enjoy first boutique festival organised by Roc Star Events in Marbella

The BOHO Project is the first boutique festival organised by Roc Star Events and will arrive at La Finca La Concepcion in Marbella on Saturday, April 29.

The music festival will kick off at 2:00.PM with performances by renowned DJs from Ibiza and Marbella along with a line-up of national and international artists.

They will mark the start of the new season by entertaining you for eight magical hours.

You can enjoy the music of DJs and artists who have made the most famous clubs in the world-famous and bring together the best world-class names in the first edition of The BOHO Project.

Finca La Concepcion is the chosen venue for lovers of the world’s most acclaimed sounds who will have the opportunity to enjoy uninterrupted music produced by great music and lighting talents, all combined with a natural setting, especially at sunset.

In addition to general admission, the organisers have arranged exclusive VIP and Hospitality packages in specific areas with more direct access and proximity to the musicians and artists to take the experience at The BOHO Project to the next level.

More information at www.thebohoproject.com / info@thebohoproject.com / (+34) 626 303 434.