By Anna Ellis • 05 April 2023 • 15:54

Estepona’s novel writing competition now accepting entries. Image: PhotoSunnyDays / Shutterstock.com

Budding writers could be interested in the Ciudad de Estepona Novel Writing Competition.

With a prize of €25,000 and the guarantee that the publication of the work by the publishing house Pre-Textos why not put pen to paper and get writing!

According to the competition rules, all unpublished novels written in Spanish that have not previously won a prize in any other literary competition of any kind or place, or are not participating in any other prize, are eligible for the prize.

The work must have a minimum length of 150 pages and a maximum length of 300 pages.

The work must be submitted in digital PDF format only and sent to the e-mail address: premiociudaddeestepona@manuelalcantara.org.

In addition, an attached file with the entrant’s personal and contact details will be required, as well as a signed declaration stating the original and unpublished nature and ownership of the novel submitted.

The deadline for receipt of entries is May 31 and the jury’s decision, which cannot be appealed, will be issued before 31 December 2023.

The name of the winner will be announced and published on the website of the Manuel Alcántara Foundation, www.manuelalcantara.org, where the rules and regulations are also available.

In its first edition, the City of Estepona Novel Prize received more than 300 works from different countries, such as Germany, France, Egypt, Canada, USA, Guatemala and Mexico. The winning novel was Tumbas de agua, by the Mexican writer and translator Miguel Tapia.

In the second edition, the number of works submitted doubled, exceeding 600 originals from different parts of Spain, as well as from Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela. The winning novel was Buitrera, by the Huelva writer Manuel Moya, a work that captivated the jury for its literary quality and originality.