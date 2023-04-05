By Chris King • 05 April 2023 • 3:11

After pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records Donald Trump held a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 5 at 3:10am

Donald Trump flew back to his Mar-a-Lago estate from New York after appearing before a judge in the New York Criminal Court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges brought against him. He proceeded to label Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a ‘Trump-hating judge’.

In a live press conference at 8:15pm local time, he told his supporters, and the nation: “We have to save our country, God bless you all. God bless you all. And I never thought anything like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have ever committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it”.

The former US President concluded his speech by claiming that there was currently a: ‘dark cloud over our nation. I have no doubt that we will Make America Great Again’, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Tuesday, April 4 at 9:33pm

History was made at New York Criminal Court this Tuesday, April 4, when former US President Donald Trump entered a Manhattan courtroom to appear before Judge Juan Merchan, after being indicted on criminal charges. The criminal probe was initiated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In the process, the 76-year-old became the first former President to face such charges in America. As his motorcade of Secret Service and NYPD SUVs made its way to the courthouse, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say he couldn’t ‘believe this is happening in America’.

A packed courtroom awaited Trump who had previously voluntarily surrendered himself to the New York authorities and was subsequently placed under arrest. He took a seat alongside his lawyer Joe Tacopina, accompanied by aides Jason Miller and Boris Epshteyn.

Donald Trump was facing 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to alleged $130,000 hush money paid in 2016 to the former porn actress Stormy Daniels. The businessman was accused of having a sexual relationship with her, something which Trump has always denied.

He subsequently pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges levelled against him. After leaving the court building Mr Trump is expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida later this evening from where he will make a statement.

