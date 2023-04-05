Head of Belarus KGB reveals arrest of dozens of suspected Polish and Baltic state spies

By Chris King • 05 April 2023 • 2:10

Image of Ival Tertel, head of the Belarus KGB. Credit: Wikipedia - Авторство: belta.by, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=101286932

Dozens of suspected Polish and Baltic state spies have been arrested on Belarusian territory according to the head of the country’s KGB.

According to Ivan Tertel, the Chairman of the Belarusian KGB, his officers have detained several Polish nationals suspected of espionage on the territory of Belarus. As reported by BelTA, nationals from the baltic states have also been arrested on similar charges.

Tertel informed the news outlet that he was aware of foreign intelligence services recently intensified their espionage activities against Belarus.

“Let me tell you a secret: we have detained a number of Polish nationals carrying out spying operations in our country. The traitors with whom they were working here have been detained as well”, he revealed.

Tertel explained: “Of course, Poland wants an exchange for any of its citizens. However, none of the detainees, who allegedly worked in the interests of Belarus, have performed any tasks of the Belarusian special services”.

‘Dozens of Ukrainian citizens’ have been detained in Belarus for attempted terrorist attacks, reconnaissance and espionage activities, insisted the KGB head.

“The Belarusian KGB keeps contact with all intelligence agencies of the world. These contacts are used to a different extent. Ukraine has addressed us with a request to swap some of its citizens. We have looked at the list proposed by them – we do not need drug addicts, rapists, and others serving their sentences there”.

There are also nationals of the Baltic states among those detained for spying in Belarus, Tertel continued. “We identify them in large numbers, and our opponents cannot make claims against us”.

“Of course, we keep in contact with the intelligence services of Poland. We are providing them with the information via all channels, and we will see what their response will be. By saying this I also mean the camps that train fighters on their territory, attempts to commit terrorist attacks and also planned terrorist acts”, he added.

“I do not want to use the concept of the ‘red line’, but these are unacceptable cases in international practice. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that our response will be just as effective, and maybe even more effective, if such situations occur”, concluded the KGB chief.

___________________________________________________________

