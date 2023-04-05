Macron to arrive in Beijing to talk China out of anti-Western alliance

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 22:03

French leader Emmanuel Macron arrives in China´s capital Wednesday April 5 in a bid to prevent Xi Jinping from “switching to the war camp” on Ukraine, according to sources.

The French President whose domestic policies are inspiring grave social unrest says he wants to reestablish ties with China, underlining the importance of renewed human contact and maintaining fresh dialogue on Ukraine.

Before jetting off to Beijing, Macron spoke to US President Joe Biden over the phone, with the pair discussing their “common desire to engage China in accelerating the end of the war in Ukraine”, according to the Elysee.

Macron wants Xi to promote “stability” and “prosperity” globally and, in the long run, “a way” to end the conflict in Ukraine.

AFP report that Macron will carry the message: “If you [China] switch to the war camp, it will have an extremely strong strategic impact.”

Like Germany, Spain and other EU member states, he wants to continue talking to Beijing in contrast to the more adversarial tone struck by the US.

The Elysée believes China can singlehandedly “tilt” the situation for better or for worse. Macron´s motivation also comes from the idea that it is up to Europeans to make the Chinese aware of the “major impact” the war is having on the EU, one of Beijing’s main trading partners.

The Spanish leader, Pedro Sanchez, met with his Chinese counterpart also in Beijing last week and urged Jinping to press for an end to the war with his Russian ally.

